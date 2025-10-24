

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices decreased in September after rising slightly in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



The producer price index dropped 0.3 percent year-over-year in September, reversing a 0.1 percent increase in August, which was the first increase in five months.



The fall in the producer prices was particularly caused by lower prices of pulp, paper and paperboard, and electricity compared with last year, the agency said.



On the other hand, the decrease in prices was curbed, especially by the increase in prices of food products.



Domestic producer prices rose 0.4 percent annually, while those of export products dropped by 1.0 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices decreased 0.4 percent in September versus a 0.8 percent rise a month ago.



