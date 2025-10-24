

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound fell to nearly a 2-week low of 1.3301 against the U.S. dollar, a 1-week low of 1.0588 against the Swiss franc and nearly a 3-week low of 0.8732 against the euro, from early highs of 1.3333, 1.0612 and 0.8707, respectively.



Against the yen, the pound edged down to 203.43 from an early more than a 2-week high of 203.95.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.31 against the greenback, 1.04 against the franc, 0.88 against the euro and 199.00 against the yen.



