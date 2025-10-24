Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2025) - Clairvoyant Holdings Inc., a private investment firm that owns AI-powered B2B services companies, today announced a $1.5 million commissioned contract with ScaleHealth.ca, supported by a 5-year $10 million right of first refusal (ROFR). Under the terms, a percentage of billing streams is assigned to Clairvoyant, with proceeds allocated to automation, sales, and marketing efforts aimed at scaling a digital and AI services business currently growing annually toward sustained expansion.

The arrangement supports operational agility, facilitating targeted growth into the mid-market health tech space through AI-enhanced processes, including automated workflows, outbound engagement, and point-of-sale (POS) integrations.

"Once I saw that we could stand up a money-making AI receptionist for inbound and outbound booking and selling through the POS, I decided we need to go all out on this-and now we're rolling them out everywhere with the same trusted senior engineers we use for everything," said Randy Gilling, Founder and CEO of Clairvoyant Holdings Inc.

"This deal is one of several to be announced this year, as our private curation ecosystem scales into 2026, focused on mid market technology companies and brands sourced from the SBG network."

Clairvoyant functions as an invite-only private ecosystem, working exclusively with SilverBirchGrowth.com to connect buyers and sellers of self-managed, strategically aligned high-margin revenue streams. These connections are geared toward public AI consolidators and private investment firms exploring alternative paths, leveraging the SBG ecosystem's sales and marketing capabilities.

In the coming weeks, Clairvoyant will disclose the specific allocation of deal proceeds, designed to generate margin revenue on a self-managed basis, with potential for growth through sell-through and cross-selling.

This development reflects Clairvoyant's methodical strategy for developing durable, high-margin assets in AI-enabled services, in line with industry trends toward greater automation and efficiency in health tech.

About Clairvoyant Holdings Inc.

Clairvoyant Holdings Inc. is a private investment firm dedicated to owning and scaling AI-powered B2B services companies. As an ecosystem curator, it collaborates exclusively with SilverBirchGrowth.com to facilitate connections between select buyers and sellers of self-managed, high-margin revenue streams-suited for public AI consolidators and private firms pursuing differentiated opportunities via targeted SBG sales and marketing support.

