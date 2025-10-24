

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech economic confidence improved for the third straight month in October to the highest level in more than four years, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The economic sentiment index climbed to 104.0 in October from 101.9 in September. Further, this was the highest score since June 2024, whn



The sentiment index in industry rose to 99.8 from 95.5 in the previous month, while the construction confidence index eased to 121.8 from 125.4.



The overall business confidence indicator climbed to a 40-month high of 103.4 from 101.6 in the prior month.



Data showed confidence among consumers improved notably in October, and the sentiment index rose to 107.4 from 103.5 in August.



The share of consumers expecting the overall economic situation in Czechia to deteriorate over the next twelve months fell significantly, the survey said. Their own financial outlook over the next year also improved compared to September.



