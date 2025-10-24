Epomaker Inc.: Epomaker Shines at KES, G-Star 2025 Preview Coming Soon

Epomaker continues to expand its influence in the South Korean market and aims to further boost its brand recognition globally.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / As one of South Korea's largest electronics trade shows, the Korea Electronics Show (KES) wrapped up successfully this week. Hosted by the Korea Electronics Association, the event brought together the world's most cutting-edge electronics and innovative products. Epomaker's booth (A850, A_1F, Coex) garnered significant attention, with its innovative designs and industry-leading keyboard products making a major impact. The booth remained a hotspot throughout the event, becoming one of the key attractions at the show.

Show Highlights: Innovation and High Engagement

Even on the final day of the exhibition, Epomaker's booth continued to draw large crowds eager to experience its latest keyboard products. Attendees expressed high praise and interest in the new releases. Among the standout products, the Epomaker RT82 and RT85 were the stars of the show. The RT82 continues the retro spirit of the RT series, blending classic design elements with modern innovations. It features a magnetically detachable TFT screen, making a breakthrough in the customization of modern PC peripherals. The RT85 takes it a step further by integrating a TFT screen, joystick, and a rotary dial to switch connection modes, thereby maximizing both functionality and enjoyment.

Additionally, the Epomaker Galaxy100 Lite combines a modern aluminum body with a gasket-mounted structure, high-quality pre-lubed linear switches, and a five-layer cushioning system to deliver a smooth and comfortable typing experience. Its clever design reduces the overall weight while balancing durability with lightweight construction.

Epomaker also showcased other popular and innovative keyboards, such as the Industive Keyboard and HE series, which have already earned a dedicated following in the keyboard community. Through carefully curated interactive displays and direct engagement with visitors, Epomaker secured the support and recognition of numerous fans.

Looking Ahead to G-Star 2025: More Surprises Await

With KES now behind them, Epomaker turns its attention to the upcoming G-Star 2025 event, which will take place from November 13 to 16 in South Korea. Epomaker will be located at Exhibition Center 1, B17, and is ready to reveal new products, including the Epomaker G84 Pro and Luma100.

As one of the biggest events in the global gaming and esports industry, G-Star attracts countless game developers, hardware manufacturers, and esports enthusiasts each year. Epomaker is fully prepared to showcase exciting innovations, offering an even more immersive gaming experience for players and fans.

With the launch of these new products, Epomaker continues to strengthen its presence on the global stage, bringing high-quality, innovative peripherals to gamers and tech enthusiasts worldwide.

