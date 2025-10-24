Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.10.2025 16:06 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Third Quarter Earnings

DALLAS, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $2,153,174 or $0.84 per share, and net earnings for nine months of $5,563,832 or $2.17 per share, for the periods ending September 30, 2025.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company's independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the earnings and financial performance is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.

NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO.
12900 PRESTON ROAD
DALLAS, TEXAS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTSThree Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30 September 30
Income Statement 2025 2024 2025 2024
Interest Income 21,679,467 19,690,721 62,497,724 57,809,406
Interest Expense 10,511,837 11,417,563 31,538,242 32,759,175
Net Interest Income 11,167,630 8,273,158 30,959,482 25,050,231
Provision for Loan Losses(334,000) 0 (440,000) (440,000)
Noninterest Income 1,415,333 1,546,280 4,555,246 4,384,215
Noninterest Expenses(9,671,275) (9,302,724) (28,447,278) (26,524,077)
Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary2,577,688 516,714 6,627,450 2,470,369
Income Tax (424,514) (14,221) (1,063,618) (258,414)
Income Tax Prior Period0 (25,000) 0 (25,000)
Net Income 2,153,174 502,493 5,563,832 2,186,955
Earnings per Share 0.84 0.20 2.17 0.85
Nine Month Average
As of September 30 Ended September 30
Balance Sheet 2025 2024 2025 2024
Total Assets 1,866,276,212 1,867,355,555 1,879,073,770 1,819,265,389
Total Loans 1,281,642,359 1,211,656,001 1,261,606,605 1,206,729,021
Deposits 1,586,843,853 1,543,618,454 1,595,084,591 1,503,472,762
Stockholders' Equity179,838,525 170,479,567 175,639,405 166,294,611
(Prepared internally without review by
our independent accountants)

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com


