

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK car production declined sharply in September amid an unprecedented cyber incident, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, said Friday.



Car production fell 27.1 percent yearly to 51,090 units in September, compared to 70,039 units in the corresponding month last year. The expected fall was 8.0 percent.



Car production for the domestic market slumped 34.1 percent, and export market demand contracted by 24.5 percent.



During September, a cyber incident paused car manufacturing, while plant restructuring drove down commercial vehicle volumes, the SMMT said.



Commercial vehicle production decreased for the sixth straight month by 77.9 percent, totaling 3,229 units. Total vehicle production also logged a notable decline of 35.9 percent from last year.



Data showed that nearly half of cars produced from factories were either battery electric, plug-in hybrid, or hybrid, and their volumes grew 14.7 percent.



'The Industrial Strategy, launched by the Prime Minister, Business Secretary, and Chancellor only in June, sought to align government policies towards growth and restore UK vehicle output to 1.3 million units per annum,' Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said.



'The move to scrap ECOS immediately puts that ambition in doubt and must be reversed given the damage it will inflict on the sector and exchequer revenues.'



