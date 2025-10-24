

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study published in The Lancet looked at more than 58,000 people to compare 30 antidepressants with a placebo over eight weeks.



At the end of the study, the researchers found clear differences in how these drugs affect blood flow, metabolism, weight, heart rate, blood pressure, and cholesterol.



Some antidepressants, such as maprotiline and amitriptyline, were linked to weight gain of about 4 pounds on average, while others, like agomelatine, were tied to weight loss of about 5.5 pounds in over half of patients.



Heart rate changes also varied, showing that nortriptyline raised it by about 14 beats per minute, while fluvoxamine lowered it by about 8.



Notably, most drugs did not significantly affect kidney or liver function, electrolyte levels, or heart rhythm.



'It may be that one medication, which is pretty bad for one person, actually is pretty good for another one. I think that is the message, rather than naming and shaming certain drugs,' lead author Toby Pillinger said.



The researchers emphasized that people should not stop taking antidepressants, as they remain effective, but doctors should aim to better match treatments to each person's health needs.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News