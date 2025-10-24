

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two studies published in Neurology Open Access found that gum disease and cavities are linked to a higher risk of brain damage and stroke.



One study showed that people with gum disease were more likely to have damage in the brain's white matter, while the other one found that having both gum disease and cavities raised the risk of stroke by 86 percent compared to people with healthy teeth and gums.



Researchers from the University of South Carolina studied about 6,000 middle-aged adults who had not previously had a stroke. They divided participants into three groups - those with healthy mouths, those with gum disease, and those with both gum disease and cavities, and tracked them over time.



Stroke occurred in about 4 percent of people with healthy mouths, 7 percent of those with gum disease, and 10 percent of those with both problems.



The team believes that bacteria from the mouth may enter the bloodstream and cause inflammation, increasing the risk of stroke. They also found that people who regularly brushed, flossed, and saw a dentist had an 81 percent lower risk of having both gum disease and cavities.



Overall, the findings highlight that good oral hygiene isn't just about protecting your teeth, it may also help safeguard your brain and heart.



