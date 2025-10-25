

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar recovered against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The loonie recovered to 1.6266 against the euro and 0.9112 against the aussie, from its early 3-day lows of 1.6329 and 0.9144, respectively.



The loonie recovered to 109.25 against the yen. This may be compared to an early 2-week high of 109.29.



The loonie recovered to 1.3992 against the greenback, from an early 3-day low of 1.4039. This may be compared to an early fresh 2-week high of 1.3972.



The loonie is seen finding resistance around 1.58 against the euro, 0.86 against the aussie, 111.00 against the yen and 1.35 against the greenback.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News