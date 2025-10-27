

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to near 3-week highs of 0.6542 against the U.S. dollar and 100.10 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 0.6514 and 99.57, respectively.



Against the euro, the aussie climbed to nearly a 2-week high of 1.7788 from last week's closing value of 1.7849.



Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged up to 0.9146 and 1.1349 from last week's closing quotes of 0.9117 amd 1.1331, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.66 against the greenback, 101.00 against the yen, 1.75 against the euro, 0.92 against the loonie and 1.14 against the kiwi.



