

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar rose to near 3-week highs of 0.5770 against the U.S. dollar and 88.25 against the yen, from last week's closing quotes of 0.5749 and 87.88, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi edged up to 2.0175 from Friday's closing value of 2.0225.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.59 against the greenback, 89.00 against the yen and 2.00 against the euro.



