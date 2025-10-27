

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Canadian dollar rose to nearly a 3-week high of 109.48 against the yen, from Friday's closing value of 109.23,



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the loonie edged up to 1.3979 and 1.6264 from last week's closing quotes of 1.3996 and 1.6271, respectively.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 110.00 against the yen, 1.38 against the greenback and 1.58 against the euro.



