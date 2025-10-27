

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen declined to a 33-year low of 178.15 against the euro and nearly a 3-week low of 153.16 against the euro, from Friday's closing quotes of 177.73 and 152.87, respectively.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen edged down to 203.97 and 192.37 from last week's closing quotes of 203.52 and 192.12, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 179.00 against the euro, 154.00 against the greenback, 206.00 against the pound and 193.00 against the franc.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News