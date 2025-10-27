

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Business confidence survey results from Germany and private sector credit from the euro area are the top economic news due on Monday.



At 3.00 am ET, household lending from Sweden and monetary aggregates from Norway are due.



At 4.00 am ET, the Turkish Statistical Institute publishes unemployment and manufacturing confidence survey data for October.



At 5.00 am ET, the ifo Institute is scheduled to issue Germany's business confidence survey data. The business climate index is seen rising to 88.1 in October from 87.7 in September.



In the meantime, the European Central Bank publishes euro area private sector credit data. Economists expect private sector loans to grow 2.6 percent on a yearly basis in September, slightly faster than the 2.5 percent increase in August.



At 7.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry releases monthly Distributive Trades survey data. The retail sales balance is expected to rise to -28 in October from -29 in September.



