Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das nächste Lila Sciences? Telescope Innovations ist das 30-Millionen-Dollar-Tor zu KI-gesteuerter Chemie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904278 | ISIN: CH0012005267 | Ticker-Symbol: NOT
Tradegate
27.10.25 | 08:22
112,02 Euro
-0,14 % -0,16
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVARTIS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVARTIS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
112,08112,5608:28
112,02112,5008:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AVIDITY BIOSCIENCES
AVIDITY BIOSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVIDITY BIOSCIENCES INC49,150+1,24 %
NOVARTIS AG112,02-0,14 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.