Learnewable uses AI-based insights to detail local solar opposition before developers invest time or energy in projects.From pv magazine USA Local opposition to solar energy comes in many forms, from neighbors who live near proposed large-scale installations, to organized groups and municipal boards who pass legislation banning utility scale projects. For the developer, opposition equals risk and risk reduces the bankability of projects. Learnewable is a startup that offers developers an AI-based tool that provides risk assessments based on insights into local opposition to siting solar, battery ...

