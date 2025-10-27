DJ Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) (ESRU LN) Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Oct-2025 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 24-Oct-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 86.823 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15473068 CODE: ESRU LN ISIN: LU1861137484 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1861137484 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESRU LN LEI Code: 549300T9XW2XYJW1RS43 Sequence No.: 406307 EQS News ID: 2218944 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

