Landshypotek Bank AB: Landshypotek Bank Q3 2025: Improved performance despite challenging market

Landshypotek continues its strong financial performance. The bank improved operating profit quarter-on-quarter as well as year-on-year. Lending continues to grow, despite a weak market, and net interest income is stable.

This improvement took place in the context of a weak economy and low customer activity in the savings and lending markets.

"This is still a clear sign of strength for our secure and growing bank - even if we would have preferred the economy and the market to have picked up more," says Johan Ericson, CEO of Landshypotek Bank.

This interim report shows that Landshypotek continues to improve operating profit, both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter. Operating profit for the first three quarters amounted to SEK 399 million (392), and to SEK 148 million (128) for the most recent quarter.

One key driver of the improvement in operating profit was the year-on-year increase in lending of SEK 9.4 billion to a total of SEK 116.5 billion. Net interest income has improved to SEK 836 million (811), up SEK 25 million year-on-year, and the bank's credit quality remains good.

The bank experienced high activity with a strong market presence and good customer contact.

We remain of high interest to the market and all of our customer segments, even in these depressed market conditions. Out of all our segments, farmers are notable for their relative optimism about the near future and their growing interest in investing and developing their farms.

During the quarter we took a major step to link the capital market with financing for farming and forestry. Sustainability initiatives within farming are now included in the updated green bond framework - an important step for the bank and for Swedish farming.

"Having performed well for many years, the bank is once again demonstrating the strength of our business model in all economic conditions. It is easy to lose direction in an uncertain operating environment, but we have been rooted in lending to farming and forestry for nearly 200 years. We were built by our customers, for our customers - and are still owned by our customers. This leaves us uniquely secure. Our offering in lending and savings is the cornerstone of household finances, while its basis in lending for farming contributes both to food production and to forest raw materials. This empowers what we do here and now, and fuels our continued work in development," says Johan Ericson.

Summary of the interim report:

January - September 2025 (compared with January - September 2024)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 399 million (392).

Net interest income amounted to SEK 836 million (811).

Costs totalled SEK 453 million (436).

Net credit losses impacted earnings with SEK 10 million (recoveries: 4).

Loans to the public amounted to SEK 116.5 billion (107.1).

Deposits from the public amounted to SEK 26.6 billion (28.0).

July - September 2025 (compared with April - June 2025)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 148 million (128).

Net interest income amounted to SEK 276 million (283).

Costs totalled SEK 134 million (165).

Net credit losses impacted earnings with SEK 3 million (recoveries: 0).

Loans to the public amounted to SEK 116.5 billion (115.7).

Deposits from the public amounted to SEK 26.6 billion (27.0).

