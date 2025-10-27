

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales growth moderated in September to the lowest level in four months, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.



Retail sales, excluding VAT, climbed a calendar-adjusted 4.1 percent year-on-year in September, slower than the 6.3 percent rise in August, which was the quickest rate of upturn since December 2024.



Sales of non-food products alone grew sharply by 10.4 percent from last year, and those of food products were 1.1 percent higher. Meanwhile, sales of automotive fuel logged a decline of 3.3 percent.



Mail-order or online sales surged 32.5 percent yearly in September.



On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 1.1 percent.



