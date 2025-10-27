Anzeige
Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (GOUD LN) 
Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
27-Oct-2025 / 09:40 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist 
 
DEALING DATE: 24-Oct-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 8.1657 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 693687 
 
CODE: GOUD LN 
 
ISIN: LU2099288503 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU2099288503 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     GOUD LN 
LEI Code:   549300531LNJJ8S8RX69 
Sequence No.: 406314 
EQS News ID:  2218966 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2218966&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2025 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.