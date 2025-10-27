

BANGKOK (dpa-AFX) - Thailand and Cambodia have signed a peace deal brokered by President Donald Trump, ending decades-old border tensions between the two south East Asian countries.



President Trump and Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hosted Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet to sign the 'Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords' in Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.



As per the Peace Accords, Thailand and Cambodia agreed to withdraw their heavy weapons from the disputed border and to establish an interim ASEAN border observer team to monitor it, a critical step in solidifying long-term peace and fostering mutual trust between the two countries.



Thailand will release 18 Cambodian soldiers that have been detained since July as prisoners of war.



The two sides have agreed to refrain from disseminating false information, accusations, allegations, and harmful rhetoric, whether through official government channels or unofficial platforms, in order to de-escalate tensions, mitigate negative public sentiment, and foster an environment conducive to peaceful dialogue.



It has also been agreed to work towards the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



Efforts will begin for de-mining in the border areas to protect civilian lives and contribute to the region's socio-economic development.



A territorial dispute between Cambodia and Thailand over certain areas of their shared border began in the 1950s. The conflict subsided for more than a decade until it erupted again earlier this year. It dramatically escalated with a Cambodian rocket barrage into Thailand on July 24, followed by Thai air strikes, triggering the worst fighting since the dispute began.



