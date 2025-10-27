Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - CORRECTION: Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 27

27 October

ARTEMIS UK FUTURE LEADERS PLC

(the 'Company')



LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Transaction in own shares - Correction Announcement

The Company wishes to correct an error in the announcement released at 17:14 on 24 October 2025 regarding its transaction in own shares.

The number of Ordinary shares held in treasury following the purchase should have been stated as 19,491,907 (not 19,501,907 as previously announced) and the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company should have been stated as 30,334,529 Ordinary shares (not 30,324,529 as previously announced).

All other details remain unchanged:

On 24 October 2025, the Company made a market purchase of 13,333 Ordinary shares of 20 pence each at a price of 372.14 pence per share, to be held in treasury.

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital comprises 49,826,436 Ordinary shares, of which 19,491,907 are held in treasury.

Shareholders may use the above figure (30,334,529) as the denominator for calculations to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

