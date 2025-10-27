EYGS LLP: EY appoints Sue Kench as global Independent Non-Executive

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization (EY) has announced the appointment of a new global Independent Non-Executive (INE), Sue Kench, who joins the EY Global Governance Council (GGC) effective 1 November 2025.

Sue brings a wealth of experience in senior leadership roles, including almost 30 years at King & Wood Mallesons, one of Asia's leading international law firms where she served as a partner in senior roles until 30 June 2025. From 2017 until December 2024, she served as the firm's Global Chief Executive and prior to that she spent four years as its Chief Executive Partner in Australia.

Sue has received numerous recognitions, including a Financial Times Innovative Lawyers Award and Australian Financial Review Top 100 Women of Influence, both in 2018.

As a member of the GGC, one of the EY organization's key governance bodies, Sue will advise the EY Global Executive on policies, strategies and the public interest aspects of its decision-making. By providing a diverse range of perspectives, the INE plays a vital role in the organization's efforts to support the stability of capital markets through its provision of audit and other multi-disciplinary services.

Sue joins two incumbent EY INEs, Tonia Lovell and Duane M. DesParte, who are senior leaders with deep experience in the private and public sectors and are based in Europe and the US, respectively. Their combined knowledge and insights help to strengthen the EY culture of quality and integrity across the global organization.

Janet Truncale, EY Global Chair and CEO, says:

"Sue Kench brings exceptional leadership and governance experience that will be invaluable as EY continues to transform for the future and supports clients to adapt in an ever-evolving global landscape. Effective governance, transparency, accountability and ethical decision-making are cornerstones for the EY business. Sue's experience and integrity will complement the significant contribution of our incumbent INEs and greatly benefit the organization globally."

