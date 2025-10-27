New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Project Nemo named Money20/20 Grand Prix Winner

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 27th

Stocks gained early Monday amid signs the U.S. and China were approaching a trade deal. The news begins a busy week with the Federal Reserve expected to cut interest rates and mega cap tech earnings on desk.

The S&P 500 is set to extend its record after U.S. and Chinese negotiators over the weekend said they had reached a series of agreements ahead of a high stakes meeting between President Trump and his Chinese counterparts.

Traders are betting the Federal Reserve will cut rates by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday. Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft will release earnings.

Money20/20 kicked off in Las Vegas on Sunday. It included the inaugural global money awards, recognizing innovators shaping the future of money. Project Nemo was selected as the Grand Prix winner for its approach to disability inclusion in finance.

NYSE and listed data cloud company Rubrik are together sponsoring the Fortune Global Forum in Riyadh. It's a gathering of executives to explore what's reshaping the economy and strategize on defining the next era of growth.

Opening Bell

OptimumBank (NYSE American: OPHC) celebrates its listings transfer

Closing Bell

Northern Trust ETFs rings the closing bell

