Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. Unveils ISOAPI-D - a New Standard in Deuterated Reagents for Pharmaceutical Innovation - at CPhI Frankfurt 2025

TEWKSBURY, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. (CIL), a global leader in stable isotope chemistry, announces the launch of ISOAPI-D, a unified brand of deuterated intermediates for API synthesis. The new ISOAPI-D brand will be launched at CPhI Frankfurt, where CIL welcomes industry professionals to stand #2.0G2 from October 28-30.

"ISOAPI-D reagents are designed to support the development of next-generation active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) by leveraging the unique benefits of deuterium incorporation," said Cliff Caldwell, CEO of CIL. "With ISOAPI-D, our customers gain access to a trusted and secure supply chain, ensuring they have consistent, reliable access to the materials they need for robust and efficient drug development."

CIL's global manufacturing network, including facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, enables CIL to provide a diversified and resilient supply chain for pharmaceutical partners. Every ISOAPI-D product is manufactured in ISO 9001-certified facilities, ensuring the highest standards of quality, regulatory compliance, and full traceability throughout the production process.

A core component of the ISOAPI-D line is heavy water (D2O), which is sourced exclusively from approved suppliers. This product is fully traceable and tritium-free, aligning with stringent safety and regulatory requirements of the pharmaceutical industry.

The ISOAPI-D range also features advanced intermediates that allow for more streamlined synthetic pathways. By reducing the number of synthesis steps and optimizing production efficiency, these intermediates can help lower manufacturing costs and accelerate the time to market for new therapeutics.

Since 1981, CIL has been a trusted supplier of premium deuterated materials to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. This longstanding commitment to quality and reliability continues with the launch of ISOAPI-D, offering customers a secure, high-quality supply of essential reagents and reducing operational risk in their development pipelines.

"ISOAPI-D represents the next step in our ongoing mission to support pharmaceutical innovation," said Tasha Agreste, Business Development Manager Deuterated Reagent Applications, at CIL. "Our expanded manufacturing capabilities, rigorous quality standards, and decades of experience position CIL as a reliable partner for the industry's evolving needs."

Visit CIL at CPhI Frankfurt, Stand #2.0G2, October 28-30, to discover ISOAPI-D, the future of deuterated chemistry for pharmaceuticals.

About Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

CIL, a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical in Japan, is the largest manufacturer and global supplier in the world of stable isotopes and stable isotope-labeled compounds.

Trusted by industrial and academic collaborators since 1980, CIL's products are used in research, diagnostics, environmental, pharmaceutical, medical diagnostic, OLED, and industrial applications. CIL's operations include two facilities in the Boston, MA, area; a large isotope-enrichment production plant in Xenia, OH; CIL China; CIL Canada; ABX in Dresden, Germany (specializing in radioisotopic-labeled compounds for cancer diagnosis and treatment); and Eurisotop in Saclay, France.

