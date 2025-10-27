High Velocity Ventures, Inc. Announces Change in Control

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / High Velocity Ventures, Inc. (OTCID:BZRD), formerly known as Blubuzzard, Inc. (the "Company"), today announced that on or about October 16, 2025, a change in control of the Company occurred following the acquisition of a controlling interest by Manju Holdings, LLC, a Florida limited liability company.

Manju Holdings, LLC is solely owned by Manju Taneja and managed by Jugal Taneja. Manju Holdings is also the majority owner of Belcher Pharmaceuticals LLC, a Florida-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the development and manufacturing of prescription drug products. Jugal Taneja serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Belcher Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Beyond their business ventures, Manju and Jugal Taneja are prominent philanthropists in the Tampa Bay region. Through the Taneja Family Foundation, they have made several significant contributions to advance healthcare and education, including:

A landmark donation to Tampa General Hospital supporting the construction of the Taneja Surgical, Neuroscience & Transplant Tower, a state-of-the-art facility advancing patient care, research, and innovation.

A major gift to AdventHealth establishing the Taneja Center for Surgery, designed to expand surgical capabilities and patient-centered care.

A substantial contribution to the University of South Florida's Taneja School of Pharmacy, supporting world-class education, training, and pharmaceutical research for future healthcare leaders.

Following the change in control, the Company's former sole officer and director resigned. On the same date, Jugal Taneja was appointed Chief Executive Officer, President, Treasurer, and Director, and Supriya Taneja was appointed Secretary and Director.

Additional information regarding the terms and consideration of this transaction is available in the Company's supplemental disclosure filed with OTC Markets on October 24, 2025, in connection with the change in control event.

