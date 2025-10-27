Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - Autris (OTC: AUTR), ("Autris" or "the Company"), a pioneering company dedicated to promoting freedom and self-sustainability, through the acquisition, design, development, and construction of luxurious, off-grid, self-sustainable "Veritas Village" communities throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, reports record breaking results for the year ended June 30th, 2025.

Highlights include:

Gross assets increased 329% to a record $44,399,273 from $10,351,950 at year-end last year.

Record Revenue of $1,184,520 vs. $245,264 for the same period last year, an increase of 383%.

Gains in Bitcoin, both realized and unrealized of $445,225 vs. $149,642 in the previous year, an increase of 292%.

Working Capital reached a record $4,084,247 vs. $2,850,320 in the previous period.

Shareholders' Equity increased to a record $19,691,601 vs. $5,056,919 in the previous period for an increase of 289%

Completed over $32 million dollars of acquisitions laying the foundation for exponential future growth.

Announced plans to raise up to 30 million dollars in equity to help facilitate additional land acquisitions for expanding the Veritas Village communities, purchase of additional Bitcoin and uplisting to a major exchange.

Expanded the company's geographical footprint into 3 countries.

Sold over 80% of the company's homesites in the Veritas Village - Coronado community in Panama and began construction of homes.

Purchased 860,033 shares from the public float and a further 8,411,388 shares in privately negotiated arms-length transactions.

Patrick Hiebert, CEO and Co-founder of Autris stated, "It has been a great year for the company. Much of that is due to our strategic plans and a vision that has been laid out for our Veritas Villages, a vision that resonates with so many people from around the world looking for a freedom-oriented place to call home or a Plan-B. But much of the success is also due to our fantastic team at Autris and their bright minds and hard work."

Mr. Hiebert went on to say "We will continue to be innovative and prudent at the same time, a strategy that is shown by our innovative Bitcoin treasury strategy while at the same time taking a conservative approach to have a sound business that backs that strategy and not playing the leverage game. We are one of the few companies out there where shareholders can benefit both from a rapidly growing real business but also reap the rewards of a company that understands the value of having Bitcoin in the treasury and how it will continue to be a game changer in the future."

Further Information about Autris can be found on the company's website at www.autrisgroup.com and on the OTC Markets landing page for Autris at AUTR - Autris | Company Profile | OTC Markets

About Autris: Autris is a forward-thinking company committed to promoting freedom and sustainability. Through strategic acquisitions and innovative initiatives, Autris aims to create communities that embody the principles of freedom, independence, resilience, sustainability, and transparency.

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company's expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or listing on an exchange - including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will" and other similar expressions - are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company's revenues, financial condition or stock price.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271961

SOURCE: Autris