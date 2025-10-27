Ride-sharing platform extends mission-driven approach from business model to hiring practices, seeking leaders who view social justice as core business strategy

inDrive, the world's second most downloaded ride-hailing app, has set a bold goal: to positively impact 1 billion people by 2030. To achieve it, the company is strengthening its impact arm and launching "Positions of Purpose," a global campaign to recruit senior leaders in child protection, education, and governance.

inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform, extends mission-driven approach from business model to hiring practices.

inDrive first challenged the ride-hailing model by allowing riders and drivers to negotiate fares directly, building a business on fairness instead of opaque pricing. Now, the company is challenging what impact hiring should look like putting social justice roles at the same level of priority and visibility as growth, product, and operations.

The campaign introduces three unprecedented roles:

Global Director, Family-Based Care in Child Protection

Global Director, Education Policy and Systems Strengthening

Global Director, Impact Governance and Public Policy

Unlike traditional tech companies that typically hire for growth, development, and operations, inDrive is integrating its founding principles of fairness and social impact directly into its organizational structure. The company's approach reflects a belief that good business means being part of the community, understanding what is missing, and filling that gap. inDrive's impact team, now consisting of over 70 dedicated professionals, runs 8 in-house programs, spanning education, sports, women's entrepreneurship, air quality and driver empowerment.

With this move, inDrive is further extending its mission of "challenging injustice" from its business model into its leadership structure. The company operates in nearly 1000 cities across 48 countries, and says its next phase is about scaling impact through its social programs as much as through fair deals on its platform.

"We operate across many emerging and underserved markets. If our mission is to challenge injustice, we have to build the leadership capacity to deliver it at scale," said Arsen Tomsky, Founder and CEO of inDrive. "These roles will help us translate intent into impact strengthening families, improving education systems, and advancing good governance."

Beyond these new roles, the company is also hiring for a broader range of positions that bridge business and social impact. Candidates who want to ensure their next role whether in marketing, partnerships, governmental affairs, or other areas contributes to meaningful change can now easily find these listings on inDrive's career website, marked with the "Positions of Purpose" label.

The campaign reframes hiring itself as a platform for advocacy, using LinkedIn and Meta, directing applicants to a dedicated landing page aligned with the company's careers site.

The company is offering competitive compensation packages and welcomes candidates from both business and nonprofit backgrounds. All roles are remote-eligible.

For more information about the job roles, please visit: https://careers.indrive.com/positions-of-purpose/

About inDrive

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 360 million times, and has been named the second most downloaded mobility app for the third consecutive year. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of services, including intercity transportation, delivery, and financial services. In 2023, inDrive launched New Ventures, a venture and M&A arm.

inDrive operates in 982 cities in 48 countries. Driven by its mission of challenging injustice, the company is committed to having a positive impact on the lives of one billion people by 2030. It pursues this goal both through its core business, which supports local communities via a fair pricing model; and through the work of its impact programs.

For more information visit www.inDrive.com

