

BANGKOK (dpa-AFX) - The United States has agreed to frameworks for agreements on reciprocal trade with and Thailand and Vietnam.



The United States and Thailand have agreed to a Framework for an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade to strengthen their bilateral economic relationship, which will provide both countries' exporters unprecedented access to each other's markets.



Under the Agreement, Thailand will eliminate tariff barriers on approximately 99 percent of goods, covering a full range of U.S. industrial and food and agricultural products.



The United States will maintain at 19 percent the reciprocal tariffs, and will identify products from the list set out in Annex III to Executive Order 14346 of September 5, Potential Tariff Adjustments for Aligned Partners, to receive a zero percent reciprocal tariff rate.



The United States and Thailand have agreed to work together to address Thailand's non-tariff barriers that affect bilateral trade. Thailand commited to address barriers to U.S. exports, including by accepting U.S. manufactured vehicles to comply with U.S. federal motor vehicle safety and emissions standards; accepting U.S. Food and Drug Administration certificates and prior marketing authorizations for medical devices and pharmaceuticals as sufficient to meet Thailand's requirements; issuing import permits for U.S. ethanol for fuel; amending its customs laws to remove the customs reward system related to customs breaches and penalties; and adopting and implementing good regulatory practices.



Thailand will address and prevent barriers to U.S. food and agricultural products in the Thai market, including expediting access for U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service-certified meat and poultry products. Thailand will additionally address trade irritants and ensure requirements imposed on U.S. horticultural products, including for distiller dried grains with solubles. Thailand commited to accept currently agreed certificates issued by U.S. regulatory authorities.



The United States and Viet Nam have agreed to a Framework for an Agreement on Reciprocal, Fair, and Balanced Trade to strengthen their bilateral economic relationship, which will provide both countries' exporters unprecedented access to each other's markets.



Viet Nam will provide preferential market access for substantially all U.S. industrial and agricultural exports to that country.



The United States will maintain at 20 percent the reciprocal tariffs on originating goods of Viet Nam, and will also identify products from the list set out in Annex III to Executive Order 14346 of September 5, 2025, Potential Tariff Adjustments for Aligned Partners, to receive a zero percent reciprocal tariff rate.



The United States and Viet Nam will work constructively in an effort to address both countries' interests in non-tariff barriers that affect bilateral trade in priority areas.



Viet Nam has agreed to address many such barriers including, for example, by accepting vehicles built to U.S. motor vehicle safety and emissions standards; addressing import licenses for U.S. medical devices; streamlining regulatory requirements and approvals for U.S. pharmaceutical products; fully implementing Viet Nam's obligations under certain international intellectual property treaties to which it is a Party; and addressing U.S. concerns with conformity assessment procedures.



The United States and Viet Nam have committed to address and prevent barriers to U.S. agricultural products in the Vietnamese market, including with regard to U.S. regulatory oversight and acceptance of currently agreed certificates issued by U.S. regulatory authorities.



