CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: ZTEST Electronics Inc. Announces Fiscal 2025 Year End and AGM Results

ZTEST Electronics Inc. is issuing a correction to the previously disseminated press release dated October 27, 2025. The press release incorrectly identified comparative results for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024 as December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. The numbers in the table are correct but the heading has been changed to June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024

NORTH YORK, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / ZTEST Electronics Inc. ("ZTEST" or the "Company") (CSE:ZTE)(OTCID:ZTSTF) announces fiscal 2025 revenues of $8,319,302, including $2,113,637 in Q4, representing the third consecutive quarter with very modest revenue growth. Revenues for the corresponding periods of 2024 were $9,756,044, inclusive of the record revenues of $2,791,359 in the final quarter.

Financial Highlights Fiscal Year End (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) June

2025 June

2024 Revenue 8,319 9,756 Gross Margin 3,457 3,918 Gross Margin as a % of Revenue 41.6 40.2 Net Income 1,089 1,753 Net Income per share (basic) 0.030 0.058 EBITDA 1,837 2,599 Operating Cash Flow 1,657 2,280

Financial Position As at

(in thousands of dollars) Jun 30

2025 Jun 30

2024 Cash 4,105 2,776 Working Capital 5,008 3,593 Long-term Debt 56 121 Shareholders' Equity 5,807 4,497 Financial Highlights Three months ended (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) Jun 30

2025 Jun 30

2024 Revenue 2,114 2,791 Gross Margin 872 1,171 Gross Margin as a % of Revenue 41.3 41.9 Net Income 300 546 Net Income per share (basic) 0.008 0.016 EBITDA 494 870 Operating Cash Flow 415 809

Steve Smith, CEO commented, "The EMS market entered a cyclical decline in the second half of fiscal 2024 and the imposition and threat of tariffs added to the market malaise. As a contract assembler our business levels tend to trail general market swings leading to a strong finish to fiscal 2024 followed by generally smaller orders in fiscal 2025. We realized modest revenue growth in each of the final three quarters of 2025 and are very encouraged by the positive signs that began in the latter part of the third quarter of 2025, both domestic and export, suggesting that market confidence is returning. We believe that our extensive efforts to nurture existing customer relationships, and foster new customer relationships, is starting to pay off."

The Company also wishes to announce that Steve Smith, Dean Tyliakos, David Barnett and William R. Johnstone were re-elected to the Board of Directors and Kreston GTA LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at the annual meeting of shareholders held on Friday October 24, 2025.

About ZTEST Electronics Inc.

ZTEST Electronics Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Permatech Electronics Corporation ("Permatech"), offers Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) to a wide range of customers. Permatech's offering includes Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assembly, Materials Management and Testing services. Permatech operates from an ISO 9001:2015 certified facility in North York, Ontario, Canada. Permatech is a contract assembler of complex circuit boards, serving customers in the Medical, Power, Computer, Telecommunications, Wireless, Industrial, Trucking, Wearables and Consumer Electronics markets. It specializes in servicing customers who are looking for high yield and require high quality and rapid-turnaround on low and mid-volume production of high complexity products.

For more information contact: Steve Smith, CEO (604) 837-3751 email: steves@ztest.com

