

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Expectations of a trade deal with China and a rate cut from the Federal Reserve supported global market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading in strongly positive territory. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mixed note. Asian markets surged ahead.



The six-currency Dollar Index slipped mildly. Ten-year bond yields are trading mixed.



Both the crude oil benchmarks are trading with mild gains. Easing trade tensions diminished safe haven bets, dragging down gold price close to 2 percent. Cryptocurrencies mostly rallied.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 47,479.20, up 0.58% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,849.10, up 0.84% Germany's DAX at 24,225.01, down 0.08% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,659.96, up 0.15% France's CAC 40 at 8,213.45, down 0.15% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,690.45, up 0.28% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 50,512.32, up 2.46% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,055.60, up 0.41% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,996.94, up 1.18% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,433.70, up 1.05%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1641, up 0.13% GBP/USD at 1.3348, up 0.26% USD/JPY at 152.83, down 0.03% AUD/USD at 0.6560, up 0.71% USD/CAD at 1.3984, down 0.09% Dollar Index at 98.82, down 0.13%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.010%, up 0.33% Germany at 2.6250%, up 0.04% France at 3.427%, down 0.20% U.K. at 4.4150%, down 0.56% Japan at 1.668%, up 0.79%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $65.38, up 0.28%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $61.75, up 0.41%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,055.46, down 1.99%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $115,175.25, up 1.55% Ethereum at $4,159.95, up 2.26% BNB at $1,168.06, up 2.75% XRP at $2.63, down 0.11% Solana at $200.18, up 1.13%



