CEO Subroto Mukerji to Retire after Distinguished 40-plus-year Career

Integreon Board Member Bill Carter Named Interim CEO

Integreon today announced that CEO Subroto Mukerji is retiring from the company, effective December 20th, 2025, after a distinguished 40-plus-year career in enterprise technology and services. A veteran of the technology services industry, Subroto joined Integreon as CEO in 2022 after highly successful senior leadership roles at both Rackspace Technology as well as HPE Enterprise Services and its predecessor companies. Subroto will continue to serve on Integreon's board of directors and will also serve as a senior advisor to Integreon.

Integreon has named current Integreon board member Bill Carter as Interim CEO while the board of directors conducts a search for a permanent successor. Integreon is majority owned by investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, where Bill serves as an Operating Partner. Bill will work closely with Subroto to ensure a smooth transition.

Bill brings more than two decades of leadership experience in legal and business information services. Prior to joining EagleTree Capital, Bill was CEO of ALM, a global provider of news, data, and intelligence serving the legal, financial, insurance, and real estate sectors. He brings strategic insight and deep expertise in driving innovation across the business services sector. At ALM, Bill oversaw the organization's digital transformation and has held previous executive roles at Thomson Reuters, LexisNexis, Bain and Company, and other leading organizations.

"Under Subroto's leadership, Integreon has experienced record growth, with 2025 on track to be a milestone year for revenue and innovation," Bill said. "The company has built a strong foundation of tech-enablement, client trust, and operational excellence. My focus will be on continuing that momentum, delivering outstanding service to our clients, supporting our talented team, and positioning Integreon to seize the tremendous opportunities ahead."

"Subroto has been an extraordinary leader, steering Integreon through a period of tremendous innovation and expansion," said Anup Bagaria, Co-Managing Partner and Rohan Rai, Partner at EagleTree Capital in a joint statement. "We thank him for his vision and dedication, which have set the company on a powerful trajectory. We're confident that, with Bill Carter stepping in as Interim CEO, his experience and strategic perspective will help accelerate Integreon's next phase of growth."

Mukerji said: "Serving as CEO of Integreon has been a true privilege. When I joined the company, just as generative AI tools were starting to transform industries, I knew we had an opportunity to do something extraordinary. I'm incredibly proud of how our team embraces innovation to drive meaningful impact for our clients, which positions Integreon for a new era of growth. This success is a testament to the talent, dedication, and shared purpose of our people. As I retire, I do so with immense pride in what we've achieved together and great confidence in Bill Carter's leadership."

About Integreon

Integreon is the trusted, global provider of outsourced legal, creative and business solutions to corporations and law firms seeking to expand their capabilities and transform their performance. The company's 4,000+ professionals provide expert support across a range of managed services, from creative design, content delivery and administrative support to legal and compliance. With global delivery centers on three continents, Integreon delivers round-the-clock service in 70+ languages and is deeply committed to client success, consistently delivering innovative, tech-enabled solutions that improve agility and efficiency to drive business performance.

For more information about Integreon's range of services, email info@integreon.com, visit www.integreon.com and follow Integreon at LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

About EagleTree Capital

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm, with $4.8 billion of assets under management, that has completed 45+ private equity investments and over 100 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in North America in the following sectors: business services, consumer, and specialty industrial.

For more information, visit www.eagletree.com or find EagleTree on LinkedIn.

