Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - François Boutin-Dufresne, Co-founder & Managing Partner, Sustainable Market Strategies, and his team, joined Luc Fortin, President and Chief Executive Officer, TMX Global Markets and Post Trade, Montreal Exchange ("MX"), to open the market and celebrate the second edition of the NatureX Conference ("NatureX") at HEC Montréal.





The NatureX Conference is North America's leading forum dedicated to advancing natural capital by bringing together investors, industry leaders, and government stakeholders. Founded to catalyze action and collaboration, NatureX explores the potential of carbon, biodiversity, water, and natural capital markets to deliver both environmental resilience and financial returns. Through high-level dialogue and expert insights, it empowers participants to understand the future of sustainable market solutions and discuss how to advance these markets in Canada in a way that delivers returns.

