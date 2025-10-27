SoftWriters Welcomes Jeff Hlozek as Chief Revenue Officer

Executive leadership expansion in long-term care pharmacy technology reflects the growing demand driven by America's aging population and rising senior care needs.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / SoftWriters, the leading provider of pharmacy management software for long-term care (LTC) pharmacies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Hlozek as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this newly created role, Hlozek will lead SoftWriters' Sales and Marketing organization and drive strategic growth and alignment across the company's product suite.

With more than 25 years of leadership experience spanning healthcare technology, software, and innovation-driven organizations, Hlozek brings a proven track record of building and scaling high-performing teams. Prior to joining SoftWriters, he served as Vice President of Global Sales at Navenio, where he was instrumental in expanding the company's presence across North America and internationally. His career also includes executive roles at MediStreams and SCI Solutions, where he helped shape sales strategies and deliver measurable growth.

"I am thrilled to join SoftWriters as their first-ever CRO," said Hlozek. "I was drawn to SoftWriters by learning of the impact that our applications have on the important mission of serving LTC pharmacies and caring for our aging population. After meeting with the Leadership Team, it was clear that the products were transformational to LTC pharmacies, as our client retention reflects. I look forward to leading my teams and the company to achieve the next level of growth, enhanced by the rapid addition of AI to our platform."

"Jeff brings extensive experience leading revenue organizations in healthcare technology, with a focus on customer value, disciplined execution, and cross-functional alignment," said Scott Beatty, Chief Executive Officer at SoftWriters. "(Throughout his career), he has helped teams scale responsibly."

Hlozek's experience as an investor and board member at Valvecure LLC underscores his dedication to driving growth and innovation in healthcare. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and management from Clarion University of Pennsylvania.

About SoftWriters

SoftWriters Inc. is the leading provider of pharmacy management software solutions that are purpose-built for long-term care (LTC) pharmacies. Trusted by over 750 LTC pharmacies, FrameworkLTC, SoftWriters' flagship platform, has set the standard for driving efficiencies, saving money, and elevating patient care through automated workflows, robust integrations, scalability, and connectivity to SoftWriters' complete suite of innovative software products designed to meet the needs of LTC pharmacy operations.

Founded in 1998, SoftWriters is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, and serves LTC pharmacies of all sizes throughout the U.S. with its tenured team of domain practitioners and technology experts. SoftWriters is a member of the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists, the American Society of Automation in Pharmacy, and the Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition. Learn more about SoftWriters and its solutions for long-term care pharmacies at softwriters.com.

