The new service enables Sends merchants to accept UnionPay cards both online and in-store, unlocking access to one of the world's largest cardholder bases. This development enhances Sends' offering for businesses looking to engage Asian markets and meet the increasing demand for seamless cross-border payments.

"We're excited to introduce UnionPay International to our platform," said Alona Shevtsova, CEO of Sends. "This addition authorises our merchants to connect with millions of new customers worldwide through a fast, secure, and efficient payment experience."

UnionPay is available in over 180 countries and regions, making payments with Sends even more flexible and inclusive for international merchants. The new acquiring capability complements Sends' existing card acceptance services, helping partners expand their reach across diverse customer segments.

This launch strengthens Sends' position as a forward-thinking payment provider, committed to delivering reliable, compliant, and innovative financial technology that supports global commerce.

