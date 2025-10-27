

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Older adults who regularly listen to or play music may have a much lower risk of developing dementia, according to a new study involving more than 10,800 people aged 70 and older.



Researchers from Monash University analyzed data from participants in the ASPREE (ASPirin in Reducing Events in the Elderly) and ALSOP (ASPREE Longitudinal Study of Older Persons) studies. None of the participants had dementia at the start of the research.



The team found that people who often listened to music had a 39 percent lower risk of developing dementia and better memory performance. Those who played musical instruments had a 35 percent lower risk, while people who both listened to and played music saw a 33 percent lower risk compared with those who rarely engaged with music.



Moreover, listening to music was linked to a 39 percent drop in dementia risk and a 17 percent drop in cognitive impairment, along with better overall thinking and memory related to daily events.



'These results highlight music as a potential promising, accessible strategy to help reduce cognitive impairment and delay the onset of dementia in later life,' the researchers noted.



'Evidence suggests that brain aging is not just based on age and genetics but can be influenced by one's own environmental and lifestyle choices. Our study suggests that lifestyle-based interventions, such as listening and/or playing music can promote cognitive health.'



