

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.



The loonie retreated to 1.4008 against the greenback and 109.19 against the yen, from its early nearly 3-week highs of 1.3970 and 109.55, respectively.



The loonie dropped to more than a 2-week low of 0.9178 against the aussie.



The loonie eased to 1.6302 against the euro.



The currency may find support around 1.42 against the greenback, 105.00 against the yen, 0.94 against the aussie and 1.66 against the euro.



