Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Automatisierung ist das neue Gold: Telescope Innovations erfindet Entdeckung von Medizin & Materialien neu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.10.2025 04:00 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: 2025 Chishui River Forum to be held in Maotai Town, Guizhou on Oct. 28

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Chishui River Forum will be held in the town of Maotai in southwest China's Guizhou Province on October 28, 2025.

Jointly initiated by China Economic Information Service and China Moutai, nearly 400 guests from world's leading wines and spirits enterprises will gather at the forum to discuss the development trend of the global alcohol industry and promote the communication and mutual learning of Chinese and foreign alcoholic beverage cultures.

During the forum, the Global Liquor Industry High-Quality Development Promotion Initiative will be launched and the Global Fine Wines & Spirits Declaration of Chishui River will be released.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348055.html

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2806682/Chishui_River_Forum.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-2025-chishui-river-forum-to-be-held-in-maotai-town-guizhou-on-oct-28-302596047.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.