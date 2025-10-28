C O R R E C T I O N -- Envision Energy

In the news release, Envision Energy Honored with "AI for Sustainability Excellence" at Reuters Global Sustainability Awards 2025, issued 24-Oct-2025 by Envision Energy over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the second paragraph, second sentence, should read "Leveraging EnOS Operating System, Envision helps industries and cities worldwide to optimize energy generation, reduce carbon intensity, and accelerate the global energy transition." rather than "Leveraging its proprietary EnOS Operating System, Envision helps industries and cities worldwide to optimize energy generation, reduce carbon intensity, and accelerate the global energy transition." as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Envision Energy Honored with "AI for Sustainability Excellence" at Reuters Global Sustainability Awards 2025

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, has been honored with top recognition at the Reuters Global Sustainability Awards 2025, winning the "AI for Sustainability Excellence" category for its pioneering application of artificial intelligence in driving the global energy transition.

Envision Energy earned the AI for Sustainability Excellence Award for its groundbreaking application of AI across the renewable energy value chain, from intelligent wind turbine optimization, AI-powered storage systems. Leveraging EnOS Operating System, Envision helps industries and cities worldwide to optimize energy generation, reduce carbon intensity, and accelerate the global energy transition. Its AI-driven technologies enhance efficiency and market returns while advancing low-carbon, intelligent, and sustainable industrial growth globally.

"Artificial intelligence marks a leap from automation to autonomy - the first time in history systems can truly sense, decide, and evolve on their own." said Lei Zhang, Chairman of Envision, "Envision's long-term commitment to building a renewable energy system has laid the foundation for Large Energy Model supported by extensive capabilities and massive datasets across wind, storage, hydrogen, and power systems. Physical AI-driven Large Energy Model will fundamentally reshape the future energy ecosystem - ushering in a new era of intelligent, sustainable, and equitable prosperity."

Envision Energy's AI-powered renewable energy system, driven by a Large Energy Model, has been successfully deployed at the world's largest and most advanced green hydrogen and ammonia production facility in Chifeng. As the first fully AI-powered plant of its kind, the project is built on an integrated wind-solar-storage-hydrogen-ammonia system, leveraging the Large Energy Model for full-lifecycle intelligent planning and dynamic control. Its successful implementation demonstrates the core value of AI-powered renewable energy systems in stabilizing high-renewable grids, optimizing storage, and ensuring secure, efficient operation.

The Reuters Global Sustainability Awards, one of the world's most influential recognitions in sustainability and climate leadership, celebrate organizations that drive both resilient, sustainable business growth and positive impact on society and the environment - redefining business for a more sustainable, purpose-driven future. For more than 15 years, the Awards have served as a global benchmark for excellence in sustainability. This year, Envision stood out among over 800 applications from 40 countries, recognized for its AI-driven approach to accelerating the global net-zero transition.

The company was also Highly Commended (second place) in the "Net Zero: Leadership" category, reaffirming its role as a frontrunner in building the net-zero future through digital innovation and renewable energy systems.

