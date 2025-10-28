

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Europe's new car sales increased for the third straight month in September driven by the launch of new models, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, said Tuesday.



New car sales advanced 10.0 percent year-on-year in September, following a 5.3 percent rise in August. This was the third consecutive increase in car sales.



The momentum was driven by the launch of new models and hybrid-electric vehicles remained the most popular power type choice among buyers.



In September, car sales in Germany advanced 12.8 percent and that in Spain surged 16.4 percent. Italy's car sales grew moderately by 4.2 percent, while France reported only a 1.0 percent gain.



During January to September, Europe's new car registrations moved up 0.9 percent from the same period last year.



Data showed that battery-electric cars accounted for 16.1 percent of the EU market share in the nine months to September. Hybrid electric car sales captured 34.7 percent of the market.



On the other hand, the combined market share of petrol and diesel cars fell to 37 percent from 46.8 percent in the same period in 2024. Sale of petrol cars were down 18.7 percent and diesel car sales slid 24.7 percent.



Sales of battery electric cars rose 24.1 percent in the January to September period. Plug-in hybrid car sales climbed 31.1 percent and hybrid electric car registrations moved up 16.4 percent.



