London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - The Resourcing Tomorrow Government Roundtable is once again setting the benchmark for dialogue between governments and the mining sector. Now in its third year, the Roundtable will bring together ministers, ambassadors, and industry executives to focus on the critical pillars of the G7 Critical Minerals Action Plan. Taking place on 1 December at the London Stock Exchange, the Roundtable provides a high-level setting for translating policy into tangible action.

This year's discussions will tackle the most pressing challenges facing the critical minerals sector. Key topics include:

Establishing global standards to ensure ethical and transparent practices

Mobilising capital for sustainable projects

Fostering innovation to build resilient, circular critical mineral economies

Global Ministers, Ambassadors, and Mining Executives will explore practical solutions to:

Strengthen traceability

De-risk investment

Promote inclusive collaboration

Accelerate technological innovation

These discussions ensure alignment between policy and actionable outcomes in a rapidly evolving global market.

We are delighted to welcome Ministers and Trade Ambassadors from more than 40 countries, including:

Americas: Argentina, Brazil, Canada (Ontario, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Quebec), Chile, Peru, United States

Europe: Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, France, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, European Commission

Africa: Botswana, Ghana, Guinea, Madagascar, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, Zimbabwe

Asia-Pacific & Other: Armenia, Australia (Western Australia), Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Laos, Moldova, Nepal, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Timor Leste, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Greenland, Tlicho (Indigenous Nations), Somalia

Mining companies attending include: Agnico Eagle, Albemarle, Almansane Alkobra Mining Company (AMAK), Anglo American, Barrick, BHP, Cameco, Eldorado Gold, Endeavour Mining, Freeport McMoRan, Ivanhoe Electric, Pan American Silver, Sandstorm Gold Royalties, Saudi Gold Refinery, Traxys, Wheaton Precious Metals International, Valterra Platinum, Cornish Lithium, ACG, and Pensana Rare Earths.

In addition, top industry experts and organisations will contribute to the discussions, including BCM Group, Center for Strategic and International Studies, Copper Mark, Critical Minerals Association UK, Critical Minerals Africa Group, Edison Electric Institute, Euromines, Global Witness, kfW, ICMM, International Copper Association, London Stock Exchange, Manara Minerals Investment, NATO, OECD, Refute, Stratum International, Weir Minerals, SAFE, S&P Global, Techmet, and the United Nations.

"The Resourcing Tomorrow Government Roundtable is crucial for turning policy into action. By convening leaders from across government and industry, we are setting the agenda for ethical, sustainable, and resilient critical mineral supply chains, ensuring that global standards and innovation go hand in hand," said Andrew Thake, Divisional Director of Resourcing Tomorrow.



The 2025 Resourcing Tomorrow Government Roundtable reaffirms its position as a cornerstone event for stakeholders committed to advancing responsible mining and resilient supply chains worldwide.

