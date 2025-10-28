

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi SA (SNY) on Tuesday said it has priced its $3 billion offering of notes across five tranches with maturities ranging from 2027 to 2032.



The offering includes $400 million of 3.75% notes due November 2027, $500 million of floating-rate notes due November 2027 at compounded SOFR + 0.46%, $400 million of 3.80% notes due November 2028, $500 million of floating-rate notes due November 2028 at compounded SOFR + 0.54%, and $1.2 billion of 4.20% notes due November 2032.



Sanofi said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.



