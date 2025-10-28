

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the early European session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to an 8-day low of 1.1668 against the euro, a 1-week low of 0.7931 against the Swiss franc and nearly a 3-week low of 0.6565 against the Australian dollar, from early highs of 1.1647, 0.7949 and 0.6547, respectively.



Against the pound and the yen, the greenback dropped to 6-day lows of 1.3370 and 151.76 from early highs of 1.3337 and 152.74, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 1.4004 against the Canadian dollar, from an early high of 1.3982.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.18 against the euro, 0.78 against the franc, 0.66 against the aussie, 1.35 against the pound, 148.00 against the yen and 1.38 against the loonie.



