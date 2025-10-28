

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the early European session on Tuesday.



The yen rose to 5-day highs of 177.05 against the euro, 202.85 against the pound and 191.28 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 177.92, 203.72 and 190.00, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to 6-day highs of 151.76 and 108.50 from early lows of 152.74 and 109.15, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen climbed to 4-day highs of 99.52 and 87.69 from early lows of 100.16 and 88.20, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 174.00 against the euro, 200.00 against the pound, 190.00 against the franc, 148.00 against the greenback, 106.00 against the loonie, 97.00 against the aussie and 86.00 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News