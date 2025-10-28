Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Atomkraft feiert Comeback: Uran wird wieder zum strategischen Rohstoff - Anleger stehen Schlange
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
28.10.2025 09:45 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist (CACX LN) 
Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
28-Oct-2025 / 09:12 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist 
 
DEALING DATE: 27-Oct-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 83.3319 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43463707 
 
CODE: CACX LN 
 
ISIN: FR0007052782 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     FR0007052782 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     CACX LN 
LEI Code:   969500H8BWV3CBDMKN24 
Sequence No.: 406391 
EQS News ID:  2219532 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2219532&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2025 04:12 ET (08:12 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.