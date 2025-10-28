GoodData Brings AI-Native Data Intelligence to Financial Services

Embeddable, compliant, and auditable AI agents unlock trusted automation for banks, insurers, and financial institutions.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / GoodData, a leading analytics and data intelligence company, today unveiled new finance-focused applications for its composable AI platform, designed to tackle the industry's toughest challenges. By combining its AI Lake, AI Hub, and AI Apps into a single foundation for enterprise data intelligence, the next-generation platform gives financial institutions powerful tools to build and deploy AI agents.

These agents can detect and investigate fraud in seconds with audit trails regulators can trust, keeping portfolios compliant in real time within industry guidelines. This streamlines regulatory reporting by compiling, checking, and submitting disclosures transparently, all while meeting strict standards for financial compliance, governance, and security.

Purpose-built for finance

The financial services sector faces unique challenges, from strict regulations and legacy systems to siloed data and rising expectations for modern client experiences. GoodData's layered platform is designed to meet these needs head-on:

AI Lake: Turns structured and unstructured financial data into a governed semantic layer, grounding AI agents in accurate, compliant, and context-aware knowledge for better decision-making.

AI Hub: Delivers orchestration and governance with built-in guardrails, escalation paths, and compliance workflows, ensuring safe, auditable AI operations that align with financial regulations.

AI Apps: Embeddable agents, copilots, and automations that enhance client-facing applications (like personalized financial advice or onboarding) and back-office functions (like regulatory reporting or fraud detection).

Benefits for financial institutions

The platform ensures regulatory compliance and auditability through semantic grounding, detailed audit trails, and robust compliance controls that reduce black-box risk and help meet transparency requirements. Its scalable, multitenant architecture enables seamless expansion across business units, geographies, and client bases.

Designed to work with both legacy banking systems and modern cloud infrastructures, it is capable of supporting bring-your-own LLMs and deployment in SaaS, on-premise, or hybrid environments - while its developer-friendly SDKs and APIs accelerate time to value for AI-powered products and services.

"Financial institutions face some of the world's strictest data governance rules, and our goal is to make compliance simpler," said Roman Stanek, CEO of GoodData. "This platform lets them innovate with AI while ensuring transparency, trust, and regulatory alignment, modernising client experiences and improving risk management without compromise."

The tech behind GoodData's AI

At the core is a developer-focused stack that balances compliance with innovation:

MCP Server: Manages fast-moving financial processes in real time, while keeping governance in check.

SDKs and APIs: Easy-to-use tools (Python, React, APIs) make it simple to add AI agents to apps and internal banking systems.

Flexible by design: Open architecture works with existing fintech and banking systems, avoids vendor lock-in, and adapts to changing regulations.

Ready to embed: AI copilots, agents, and assistants can be seamlessly added to financial platforms, apps, and dashboards, with your own branding.

AI-native finance

GoodData is taking another step into AI-native data intelligence, helping financial institutions move past traditional dashboards and siloed reports toward autonomous, AI-driven services. By combining governance, scalability, and AI innovation in a single platform, GoodData allows banks, insurers, and asset managers to deliver faster results, build stronger client trust, and uncover new revenue opportunities in an increasingly AI-powered financial world.

GoodData will be exhibiting at Money20/20 USA (Booth #20093), October 26-29th.

About GoodData

GoodData is a full-stack, AI-native data intelligence platform built for speed, scale, and trust. Its composable platform is designed to empower every enterprise to transform governed insights into action and integrate seamlessly into any data environment across public, private, on-premises, or hybrid cloud. With no-code interfaces, SDKs, and powerful APIs, GoodData supports the full analytics lifecycle from data modeling to AI-powered insights.

GoodData enables companies to customize flexibly, deploy fast, and monetize new applications and automations - all with enterprise-grade security and governance to embed AI into a range of products. GoodData serves over 140,000 of the world's top companies and 3.2 million users, helping them drive meaningful change and maximize the value of their data.

For more information, visit GoodData's website and follow GoodData on LinkedIn , YouTube , and Medium .

