

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The pound fell to a 3-year low of 1.0558 against the Swiss franc, a 3-month low of 0.8765 against the euro and a 6-day low of 202.05 against the yen, from early highs of 1.0609, 0.8726 and 203.72, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the pound slipped to a 4-day low of 1.3301 against U.S. dollar from an early 6-day high of 1.3370.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.04 against the franc, 0.88 against the euro, 199.00 against the yen and 1.32 against the greenback.



