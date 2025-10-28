

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russian airstrikes and ongoing conflict in Ukraine are leaving civilians - including thousands of children - without homes, power, water and basic services, as humanitarians warn the approaching winter is heightening the risks for communities along the frontlines.



Dozens of civilian casualties were reported over the weekend and into Monday, with children among the injured, according to UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.



The hardest-hit areas include Dnipro, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia.



'Meanwhile, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that evacuations of civilians continue from frontline communities in the Donetsk region,' Dujarric told reporters in New York on Monday.



More than 900 people were evacuated, he added. Dujarric noted that the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund has released $13 million since May to support local and national NGOs in the Kharkiv region, aiding nearly 76,000 residents.



Roughly half of those reached are women and girls. Assistance has included cash transfers, shelter, health services, water, sanitation, hygiene support and measures to prevent gender-based violence.



Kenan Madi, Chief of Field Operations UNICEF Ukraine, said, 'The attacks on infrastructure are impacting basic services - from hospitals to water utilities to district heating - making everyday life extremely difficult for children.'



'Some rural areas in Chernihiv are in total blackout. That's what children are living through in Ukraine right now.'



Education remains disrupted. Approximately 350,000 children in frontline regions attend school in person, while over 400,000 follow a blended schedule and around 280,000 continue fully online.



