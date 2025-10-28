C O R R E C T I O N -- OxBarrier

In the news release, OxBarrier files multiple patent infringement lawsuits, issued 28-Oct-2025 by OxBarrier over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that edits are required throughout, including to the headline and subtitles. The complete, corrected release, including the updated headline, follows:

OxBarrier files infringement lawsuit against Nespresso

Litigation concerns infringement of German part of OxBarrier's patent EP'838

Validity and strength of patent confirmed in EPO opposition

RHENEN, Netherlands, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OxBarrier B.V., a pioneer in patented compostable single-serve capsule technologies, today announced that it has filed an infringement lawsuit against Nespresso in Germany, before the Munich Regional Court (Landgericht München). This relates to the infringement of the German part of its European patent EP 3 145 838 B1 (EP'838). OxBarrier's technology is protected by a large portfolio of intellectual property rights. The validity of multiple European patents was recently confirmed by both the Opposition Division and the Technical Boards of Appeal of the European Patent Office in multiple proceedings.

The infringement action, filed on October 7, 2025, is claiming that Nespresso's "home compostable Original capsules" infringe the German part of EP'838.

The infringement litigation reinforces OxBarrier's strategy to defend and enforce its patent rights across Europe, reflecting the company's commitment to safeguarding its intellectual property and preventing infringement worldwide.

Through its global licensing program, OxBarrier empowers partners worldwide to deliver high-performance, compostable single-serve solutions that meet growing consumer demand and accelerate sustainability commitments.

About OxBarrier:

OxBarrier pioneers sustainable food & beverage packaging, specializing in patented compostable capsule technologies for the single-serve market. Validated by the European Patent Office and protected across major European markets, its technology is available worldwide via a licensing program. Founded on over a decade of R&D, OxBarrier's mission is to enable the global transition to sustainable single-serve packaging-helping leading coffee and F&B brands deliver performance without environmental compromise. www.OxBarrier.com.

